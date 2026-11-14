SCI opens mosque, distributes winter aid in Kosovo

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) opened the ‘Dirham Al Hamd’ Mosque in Podujeva, Kosovo, distributed winter supplies and food aid to families in need, and provided support to orphans.

The opening took place during a field visit by a delegation from the charity to review existing projects and proposed sites, assess local needs and identify priorities for support.

The mosque covers 356 square metres, costs AED 1.9 million to build and can accommodate 370 worshippers.

The ‘Dirham Al Hamd’ initiative makes giving easier by allowing donors to contribute AED 1 a day automatically from their mobile airtime balance.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, a board member of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), stated that the visit was part of the charity’s efforts to monitor its projects and initiatives, ensure aid reaches those who need it, and identify projects that could improve living conditions and access to services in the communities it serves.

As part of the ‘Warm Winter’ campaign, the delegation distributed heating supplies, clothing, heavy blankets and food baskets. It also met around 160 orphans registered with the charity.

The delegation reviewed several projects and sites, including a Quran education complex in Bardhosh, a proposed site for a family medicine centre in Obiliq, and a technical school. It also visited the Islamic Community Council building in Vushtrri and the ‘Alauddin’ Islamic Secondary School in Pristina, where it learnt about the school’s educational role and needs.

The delegation met officials from several municipalities and local institutions to review local needs and proposed projects in healthcare, education, and religious and community services. They discussed ways to work together ahead of a review of the proposals based on local priorities and their expected impact.