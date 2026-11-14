Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to families of Fujairah traffic accident victims, checks on injured patients in hospitals

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences to the families of the victims of the traffic accident that occurred on Thursday 12 November in Fujairah, and claimed the lives of 14 people.

H.H. extended condolences on the passing of Mohammed Rashid Al Kindi, Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei, Rashid Musa Al Darmaki, Hajar Salem Khamis Marzouq Al Mesmari, Abdullah Hamad Al-Hafiti, Suhair Saeed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Maryam Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Amna Saif Al Naqbi, Ahlam Saif Al Naqbi, Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi, Muhammad Ismail Tobilikat, Maisna Jubain Tobilikat, and Muhammad Fayez Nalakat Fazil.

H.H. also visited those injured in the accident at hospitals in Fujairah, enquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed visited the mourning majalis, and extended deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.