JJIF Congress 2026 meets in Abu Dhabi, adopts package of decisions to improve governance, support Olympic recognition, promote expansion of the sport

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- National federations from around the world met Saturday for the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation (JJIF) Congress 2026 in Abu Dhabi, the home city of the JJIF headquarters, to

discuss a range of organisational, administrative, technical, and strategic matters. It adopted several decisions concerning the Federation’s governance, plans for developing the sport, and efforts to strengthen its presence on the international stage.

The meeting approved the activities report 2025/26 and the financial report and audit, ratified Board members, re-elected Gregory Vallarino as Vice President representing Pan America, and appointed Sara Paganini as a Board member.

It also ratified the 2027 Anti-Doping Rules, a key step for clean sport, reviewd the individual licence database, the JJIF calendar for 2026 to 2028 and reports from the continental unions as well as the World Games 2029 in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The Congress also discussed the dates and venue of the Congress 2027.

The IOC recognition process, with a focus on policies, integrity and good governance, figured high on the agenda.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said the outcomes adopted by the Congress reflect a consensus among members of the International Federation on the priorities for the coming phase, foremost among them strengthening governance, developing systems and regulations, supporting national federations, continuing efforts to expand the global reach of jiu-jitsu, and enhancing the efficiency of its administrative and technical framework in line with the sport’s continued growth.





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