Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys several Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks today before they could reach their targets.

The General Command stated that the interceptions were carried out with strong resolve and a high level of combat readiness, noting that Iran continues its hostile actions through its criminal attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command affirmed that all its branches and units remain at the highest levels of readiness and are fully prepared to defend and protect the Kingdom.