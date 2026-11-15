Jordan foils drug smuggling attempt using guided balloons

AMMAN, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics using guided balloons detected heading towards Jordanian territory.

Border Guard units in the Eastern Military Zone brought down the balloons inside the Kingdom within their area of responsibility. Working in coordination with security and military agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, forces seized the narcotics payload and referred the confiscated items to competent authorities for legal action.

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army reaffirmed its continued commitment to executing its national duty with high efficiency and competence, firmly confronting all infiltration and smuggling attempts, regardless of evolving tactics and tools, to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and stability, protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.