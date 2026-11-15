UAE leaders congratulate President of Palestine on Independence day

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Palestenian President and Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa.