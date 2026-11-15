JJIF’s 40th anniversary celebrations to begin in Abu Dhabi in 2027

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Joachim Thumfart, General Director of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), confirmed that Abu Dhabi will host the World Championships in 2027, alongside an international conference and special celebrations marking the federation’s 40th anniversary.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the JJIF Congress, held yesterday in Abu Dhabi, Thumfart said 2027 represents a historic milestone worthy of celebration, marking 40 years since the international federation’s establishment in 1987 and the 50th anniversary of the Ju-Jitsu European Union (JJEU).

He added that the federation plans to mark the occasion with a wide range of community and educational initiatives and programmes, as part of a global event bringing the international jiu-jitsu community together in Abu Dhabi to share expertise, promote positive values and serve communities.

Thumfart noted that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the congress and major international events reflects its role in developing jiu-jitsu worldwide as the global “capital of jiu-jitsu”, a home for the international jiu-jitsu community and the sport’s beating heart. He expressed his happiness at being in Abu Dhabi and continuing to work with the international jiu-jitsu community to achieve further success.