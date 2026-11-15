Jordan’s State Security Court sentences Karak attack perpetrators to death

AMMAN, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three individuals to death on Sunday for their involvement in the terrorist attack that struck the town of Hammoud in Karak Governorate on 23rd October 2026.

The court convicted the three defendants on charges including jointly carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death on nine counts, jointly executing terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition on two counts, jointly possessing weapons and ammunition with terrorist intent, conspiring to commit terrorist acts using weapons, and promoting terrorist group ideology.

Additionally, one of the perpetrators was convicted of providing funds to finance terrorist acts under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law No. 20 of 2021 and its amendments and the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The judicial ruling is subject to appeal and automatic review before the Court of Cassation under the law.