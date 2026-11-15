SCC discusses Municipal Affairs policy, development plans

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Several members of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held a meeting to deliberate on the key topics for a policy discussion concerning the Department of Municipal Affairs, an agenda item scheduled for the Council’s upcoming session. This initiative falls within the Council’s parliamentary mandate and its role in overseeing the performance of government entities.

Held at the Council’s HQ, the meeting was chaired by Engineer Jamila Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Public Utilities Committee, with committee members and several other Council members in attendance.

The meeting addressed several key areas falling within the Department’s mandate, including providing support and development, overseeing the enhancement of the efficiency and quality of municipal operations, and monitoring the performance of municipal councils and the municipalities across the emirate’s cities, namely Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Al Hamriyah, Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Batayeh, Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn.

The members also discussed the Department’s plans for coordinating and overseeing municipal projects, developing municipal services, improving institutional performance efficiency, and addressing the demands of urbanisation and population growth. They also looked at the range of projects and initiatives in place to improve the quality of public facilities, improve the urban environment, and embed sustainability into municipal planning and development.