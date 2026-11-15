Kalimat Foundation launches10 Braille books at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Kalimat Foundation launched 10 new Braille storybooks from six publishing houses for blind and visually impaired children, marking a decade of championing children’s right to read, during its participation in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

The collection, developed in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination under the Ara initiative to broaden the selection of stories and address logistical challenges affecting Braille publications, targets children aged three through nine and older. Five titles come from Kalimat Group and five from Altafarud Design and Publishing Services, Rabie Publishing House, HudHud Publishing and Distribution, Wow for Publishing & Educational Services, and Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution.

Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, said the ten titles represent opportunities for children to choose their own stories, develop confidence and experience the joy of reading independently. She reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to removing the barriers that prevent children from accessing books and making accessible publishing the norm.

The Foundation’s stand hosted storytelling and craft workshops led by storyteller Haytham Shokry, including dedicated sessions for blind and visually impaired children, inclusive workshops with their sighted peers and family awareness activities. It also honoured three readers from National Charity Private School - Sharjah for their outstanding participation in its summer reading campaign, “United by Stories”, and featured merchandise created with artist eL Seed, with all proceeds supporting Pledge a Library.

The Foundation participated in two accessible publishing sessions organised by the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA). The first, at the Sharjah International Publishers Conference, highlighted the UAE’s implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty and collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Accessible Books Consortium (ABC) to consider accessibility from the outset and expand accessible Arabic-language content. A roundtable at SIBF introduced the ABC Global Book Service and demonstrated an AI-assisted tool for converting content into accessible formats.

Founded in Sharjah in 2016 by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, who serves as its Chairperson, Kalimat Foundation provides Arabic-language books and knowledge resources to children facing displacement, disadvantage and visual disabilities through Ara and Pledge a Library, helping preserve their connection with their language and culture.

According to figures reported in October 2026, Pledge a Library has distributed 240 portable libraries and more than 30,000 accessible books, benefiting over 170,000 children in 36 countries.