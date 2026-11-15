Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews performance of Dubai’s judicial institutions, progress in enhancing judicial services

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, reviewed the action plan of the Dubai Judicial Expertise Centre, the judicial performance indicators of the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), and the operational results of the Judicial Police since it assumed its executive mandate.

The review forms part of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum’s ongoing oversight of the Judicial Authority and matters concerning its members, aimed at further developing Dubai’s judicial system and enhancing its efficiency.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said, “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to develop Dubai’s judicial system to uphold the rule of law, safeguard rights and strengthen confidence in judicial institutions. These efforts contribute to Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforce its global standing as a preferred destination to live, work and invest.”

Sheikh Maktoum commended the results achieved across various areas of judicial work, stressing the importance of continuously improving services, strengthening coordination and integration between judicial institutions and supporting entities, and developing performance measurement systems based on accurate indicators.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the importance of developing human capabilities and harnessing advanced technologies to expedite dispute resolution, ensure the accuracy of judicial rulings and the effectiveness of their enforcement, and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global model for judicial excellence and swift justice.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum emphasised the need to build on the progress achieved and directed continued efforts to develop judicial procedures in line with Dubai’s rapid growth, meet the evolving needs of the community and business sector, and enhance the judicial system’s readiness to respond to future developments.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the action plan of the Dubai Judicial Expertise Centre and the progress achieved since it commenced operations on 15 August 2026. Key milestones include ensuring the continuity of services, finalising the regulatory frameworks governing the Centre’s Board of Directors and its technical and expertise committees, and coordinating with strategic partners to enhance operations and service delivery.

The action plan includes a project to develop the Centre’s digital system for managing operations and services through a centralised portal for receiving and processing requests. It also provides for greater digital integration with relevant judicial entities, the use of artificial intelligence to enhance service delivery, and the development of a comprehensive system to monitor performance and measure progress.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also reviewed the judicial performance indicators of the Rental Disputes Centre for the period from January to 29 September 2026, which showed significant improvements in the speed of dispute resolution while maintaining high levels of accuracy in judicial rulings.

At the First Instance Committees, the average time taken to resolve cases from the date of the first hearing declined from 19.6 days in 2025 to 14 days during the reporting period in 2026. The average time from case registration to resolution also fell from 36.7 days to 27 days.

The Appellate Committees recorded similar improvements, with the average time taken to resolve cases from the first hearing falling from 27.8 days to 12 days, while the average time from case registration to resolution decreased from 46.8 days to 23 days.

The rate of appellate cases resolved relative to cases registered during the reporting period reached 94.8 percent, exceeding the target of 90 percent.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was also briefed on the operational results of the Judicial Police, which assumed its executive mandate on 1 July 2026 under a joint initiative between Dubai’s judicial entities and Dubai Police to strengthen direct coordination and accelerate the enforcement of judicial rulings and decisions.

During its first two months of operations, the Judicial Police recorded a 19.2 percent reduction in the number of individuals wanted under arrest-and-bring orders.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also reviewed the expansion of the Judicial Police’s operational responsibilities to include compulsory enforcement, the implementation of child visitation and custody handover decisions, judicial coordination and other related duties.