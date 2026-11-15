RTA launches five-star performance rating system for taxi companies

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a five-star system to rate the performance of taxi companies in the emirate. The initiative aims to establish excellence in transport services, raise sector efficiency, improve the customer journey and encourage operators to adopt smart solutions and sustainable practices.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, affirmed that the system is a strategic tool for governing taxi service quality and building an integrated system for continuous improvement. It links incentives to performance results and enhances transparency and competitiveness among operators, strengthening the sector’s readiness to keep pace with growing demand and supporting Dubai’s transition towards smart and sustainable urban mobility.

The assessment mechanism will be updated periodically, with company ratings displayed on the smart screens in taxis and at the entrance to each company’s headquarters. Companies awarded five stars will receive seven taxi plates, along with a certificate and a trophy from RTA, while four-star companies will receive five taxi plates. Measures aimed at improving performance and raising service levels will be applied to companies rated three stars or fewer.

The assessment rests on four main pillars comprising 18 indicators. Sustainability covers electric and hydrogen vehicles, the ratio of drivers to vehicles, productive kilometres and average trip ratings. Technology measures e-hail bookings, electronic payments, driver management systems and implementation of the driver working-hours policy. Accountability covers serious traffic accidents, quality violations, complaints about reckless driving, customer satisfaction and driver satisfaction. Reliability covers vehicle availability, activation on the e-hail system and acceptance of e-hail requests during peak hours, as well as cleanliness.

Dubai’s taxi sector comprises five companies: Dubai Taxi Company, Kabi Taxi, National Taxi, Arabia Taxi and Metro Taxi. In 2025, the total number of taxis exceeded 14,346 vehicles, of which 12,380 were electric or hybrid. Taxis completed more than 120 million trips, carrying over 209 million passengers, and the sector accounted for 27 percent of all users of public transport, shared mobility and taxis.

The system supports RTA’s strategy to achieve a full transition to zero-emission public transport by 2050 and convert the entire taxi and limousine fleet to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040. The share of hybrid vehicles in the fleet has exceeded 72 percent, while the transition to electric vehicles has reached 19 percent, exceeding the target set for 2026. RTA is also expanding the testing and launch of electric autonomous vehicles in cooperation with major global companies, while developing infrastructure for fast-charging stations.