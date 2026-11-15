Dubai Centre for Family Businesses discusses leadership succession readiness

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated that Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting family businesses in developing effective governance frameworks, embedding a culture of proactive succession planning, and preparing future generations to assume leadership responsibilities. These efforts enhance their organisational resilience and ability to adapt to change, while supporting long-term growth, competitiveness and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion of the latest Governance Series session organised by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, AlJarwan said family businesses are a vital pillar of Dubai’s business community. Succession readiness plays a critical role in ensuring their continued success and strengthening their contribution to economic development.

The session, which was titled “From Succession Planning to Succession Readiness: Building Organisational Resilience in Family Businesses”, attracted 30 participants. It highlighted the importance of moving beyond formal succession plans to establish comprehensive organisational frameworks that prepare family businesses for unexpected leadership transitions and support business continuity under changing circumstances and sustainable growth across generations.

The session featured Dr. William J. Rothwell, President of Rothwell International and a world-renowned succession planning expert, and Dr. Nasser Al-Hamli, GCC Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Rothwell International. The speakers shared valuable insights into best practices in corporate governance, knowledge transfer and the development of future leaders.

The seminar also presented insights from Dr. Nasser Al-Hamli’s doctoral research with Al Gurg Group, a leading UAE family business with 60 years of history, represented by Abdulrahman Al Shaibani, CEO Steel Cluster at Al Gurg Group. An interactive simulation enabled participants to assess their organisations’ readiness to navigate real-world leadership transition scenarios and unexpected challenges. Participants were also introduced to practical tools to strengthen business continuity and mitigate succession-related risks.