Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality fosters innovation, enhances future public services

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality discussed mechanisms for achieving zero government bureaucracy, deploying artificial intelligence agents, and enhancing institutional efficiency and future readiness. The outcomes will be translated into action plans, practical projects and new initiatives implemented according to a specific timeline to advance municipal services.

Talib Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, affirmed the municipality’s commitment to translating the visions and directives of the wise leadership, which places the customer at the forefront of its priorities, and developing the municipal work environment according to the highest standards of leadership and excellence to achieve the happiness of citizens and residents.

Speaking during a discussion session held as part of the events accompanying Innovation Month under the slogan “Together we share ideas, innovate solutions, and create change toward a better future”, he highlighted working in the spirit of one team to invest in innovative ideas and turn them into a tangible reality, raise the efficiency of services and accelerate their delivery, thereby enhancing the quality of life and ensuring continuous institutional growth and advancement.

The session, held to instil a culture of innovation and continuous development in government work, reviewed existing procedures and documents to explore the possibility of eliminating or merging them, simplifying the customer journey, reducing service delivery times and increasing the efficiency of municipal transactions.

It also addressed deploying artificial intelligence agents as a strategic tool for providing proactive services, accelerating the processing of reports and complaints, supporting employees’ daily tasks and reducing completion times to boost productivity. Discussions also focused on optimising the use of municipal assets and resources and proposing initiatives to enhance preparedness for emergencies and rainfall, ensuring the continuity of services with high efficiency under various circumstances.