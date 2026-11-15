EPA showcases children’s books at Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair

SHANGHAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is expanding the international reach of Emirati children’s publishing by participating in the Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair 2026 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Through its stand, the Association is showcasing the work of UAE publishing houses to international publishers and industry professionals while creating new opportunities to engage global markets.

Two UAE publishing houses, Ghaf Publishing and Sgariah, are participating through the stand, presenting a diverse selection of books and publishing projects for children and young adults.

Their participation reflects the richness of the UAE’s creative landscape and the range of approaches shaping content for younger generations, with stories and themes that respond to young readers’ interests and enrich their reading experiences.

The China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair is one of the Asia-Pacific region’s leading events dedicated to children’s publishing, bringing together publishers, authors, illustrators, copyright professionals and industry specialists from around the world.

The fair provides a professional platform to showcase new publications, exchange expertise, explore trends in children’s publishing and content, and develop opportunities for collaboration, translation and the exchange of publishing rights.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said, “Our participation in the Shanghai fair forms part of the Association’s efforts to expand the international presence of UAE publishers, strengthen their access to new markets, and build professional relationships across the global publishing industry. These platforms enable our members to present their publications to specialist international audiences and explore opportunities for collaboration, translation, and rights exchange, creating broader pathways for Emirati books to reach new readers and markets.”

He added, “Children’s publishing plays an important role in shaping the imagination, knowledge, and cultural awareness of younger generations. It also provides a powerful space to express identity and share local stories and experiences with the world. International fairs give UAE publishers valuable opportunities to engage with global developments, exchange perspectives with their peers, and develop high-quality content that resonates across cultures while carrying the richness of Emirati identity and storytelling.”

The Association’s participation in the Shanghai fair reflects its commitment to supporting UAE children’s publishers and connecting them with international publishing networks, while expanding opportunities for their titles to circulate across markets and reach new languages through translation.

As international partnerships and rights opportunities grow, Emirati children’s books can reach wider audiences, extend the global presence of local creativity, and strengthen the competitiveness and international standing of the UAE publishing industry.