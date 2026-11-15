Sharjah Publishing City launches platform to expand publishers’ global reach

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) hosted nine registered companies and launched the second phase of its Publishers Platform during its participation in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), held at Expo Centre Sharjah, to expand access to global markets for publishers and companies in the book industry.

Its participation combined business partnerships with direct engagement with readers through a pavilion where companies showcased their publishing services and titles, connected with publishers and potential partners, and explored opportunities for book distribution and rights trading.

The pavilion featured a business-to-business (B2B) section hosting four companies specialising in publishing, printing, distribution and content production, and a business-to-consumer (B2C) section where five publishers showcased their titles.

The launch of the second phase of the Publishers Platform was a highlight of SPC Free Zone’s participation. It brings together publishers and companies specialising in publishing-related services to showcase their services and titles, offering digital tools to facilitate the buying and selling of publishing rights, showcase titles through direct online links and enable virtual participation in international book fairs.

The platform also allows publishers to expand their networks, connect with potential partners in different markets and explore opportunities for book distribution and rights trading, helping them maintain business relationships beyond physical book fairs and industry events.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said, “Access to integrated publishing services helps publishers grow and expand their reach across markets. We aim to provide an environment that brings together the services, partnerships and expertise industry professionals need to manage their resources efficiently and build sustainable businesses with the potential to expand.”

He added, “SIBF gives us an opportunity to connect with publishers from different markets and gain a better understanding of their needs and ambitions. Our participation this year also enables registered companies to establish new relationships and connect directly with readers, increasing the commercial value of their presence at the fair and strengthening their position in the publishing industry.”

The B2B section brought together four companies offering complementary services in book production, content development and distribution.

Lughati Bookstore, which specialises in children’s and young adult books, educational resources and school book fairs, presented its services to publishers and educational institutions to strengthen partnerships and expand access to children’s content in schools.

Lightning Source showcased its print-on-demand and distribution services, which enable publishers to produce books according to demand, reduce storage and inventory costs, and reach multiple markets without committing to large print runs.

Frost Feather Media presented its visual and digital content production services and interactive experiences, introducing publishers and cultural institutions to new content formats and audience engagement solutions.

Big Bad Wolf, which specialises in organising affordable book sales, focused on strengthening ties with publishers, book suppliers and distribution partners while exploring opportunities to bring books to wider audiences.

The B2C section hosted five publishers: Rafahe, Sohub Publishing and Distribution, Dar Almohtawa Alarabie, YZness Publishing House and Sun of Tolerance for Publishing and Distribution.

Sohub Publishing and Distribution showcased educational books for children with autism and their families, alongside inspirational stories about people with disabilities. YZness Publishing House presented children’s books and creative learning content, with both publishers engaging with families, educators and readers interested in educational resources.

Dar Almohtawa Alarabie presented its written, audio and visual Arabic content covering culture, education and literature, while Rafahe and Sun of Tolerance for Publishing and Distribution showcased their publications and connected with readers and potential publishing partners.

Following its participation in the fair, SPC Free Zone continues to develop services combining direct engagement and digital solutions, using the Publishers Platform to support companies’ professional and business relationships, expand opportunities for book distribution and rights trading, and strengthen their access to new readers and markets.