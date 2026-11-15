UAE and Timor-Leste Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, investment and renewable energy, and opportunities to further strengthen ties to support lasting growth and prosperity. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the importance of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December, in advancing international efforts to find innovative solutions to water challenges, improve water management and ensure the sustainability of water resources, a key factor in global development.

The two leaders also highlighted cooperation through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as an important framework for strengthening bilateral relations. The UAE is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN and places great importance on its economic and investment ties with the association.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting coexistence, cooperation and peace in building strong societies, enabling countries to prosper and helping secure a better future for generations to come.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials; and the delegation accompanying the President of Timor-Leste.