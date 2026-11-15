Mansour Festival 2026 strengthens presence through partnership with Nael Media

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As Mansour Festival prepares to return to Yas Island, Bidaya, the festival’s organiser, has announced Nael Media as a strategic partner for its third edition, taking place from 26th to 29th November, as preparations get under way to welcome families to four days of live shows, interactive experiences and activities inspired by the world of Mansour and his friends.

Through this partnership, Nael Media will help extend the festival’s reach to families across the UAE and raise awareness of its entertainment and cultural programme, giving a wider audience the chance to discover the experiences and activities on offer at its third edition.

Leading the festival’s programme is a line-up of live stage shows that bring Mansour and his friends off the screen to stand right in front of children and their families. The programme includes “Mansour’s Adventures”, “Mansour: The Age of AI”, “Dhabia” and “Mansour and Sara”, with each show taking the audience through a different story with the characters they love.

This year, the stage experience is completed by The Fixies, who join the festival as guest characters with special shows that give the programme a new touch, bringing together on one stage two worlds that children know well.

The characters don’t only appear on stage. The daily parade makes its way across the festival, so visitors can meet Mansour and his friends between the zones and interact with them up close.

From the stage to the sky, new chapters of Mansour’s world unfold above the audience. The drone show “A Story in the Sky” tells Mansour’s adventures through light formations across the Yas sky, followed by fireworks that bring the evening to a festive close.