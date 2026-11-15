University of Sharjah to host 58th General Conference of Association of Arab Universities

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah (UoS) and the University of Khorfakkan (UKF), in collaboration with the Association of Arab Universities, will host the 58th General Conference of the Association from 25th to 27th November, bringing together presidents and chancellors of more than 200 universities from 22 Arab countries.

The event will serve as a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas on strengthening academic and research cooperation and building sustainable partnerships that enhance the ability of Arab higher education institutions to compete and exert influence regionally and globally.

The conference carries particular significance as higher education undergoes rapid transformation. Discussions will address key issues shaping the future of Arab universities, including AI applications, digital transformation, the future of the labour market, education and learning strategies, and the development of effective partnerships between universities and the industrial and business sectors.

The conference will draw participation from senior figures and representatives of Arab and international organisations. Attendees will include representatives of the League of Arab States, the Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities, and leaders from the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation, the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils, the Arab Council for Health Specialisations, the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and the Arab Planning Institute.

The list of participants also includes representatives of international institutions involved in university rankings, academic publishing and education technology, including ShanghaiRanking, QS, Ellucian, McGraw Hill, Clarivate, Taylor & Francis and Pearson.

The programme will be held across Sharjah and Khorfakkan. Preliminary activities begin on 24th November with a meeting of the Association’s Executive Council.

The first two days of the conference will take place at Al Razi Hall in the University of Sharjah’s medical colleges complex, including the official opening ceremony and several leadership sessions. Among the featured sessions is a panel discussion on how universities and industry can move from traditional cooperation towards partnership in shaping the economy. The programme will also include an accompanying higher education and innovation exhibition.

On the third day, proceedings will move to Homeland Defender Hall at the University of Khorfakkan, where a panel discussion will examine the current state of Arab universities in the age of AI, along with its challenges and future prospects.

The conference will conclude with the signing of bilateral agreements and cultural tours in Khorfakkan and the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre.