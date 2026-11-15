7th edition of Hope Makers receives over 21,000 nominations, applications in 3 weeks

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the Hope Makers initiative, launched last October by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in search of new hope makers, has received more than 21,000 nominations and applications within 3 weeks, as entrants and nominees compete for the title of the largest Arab initiative of its kind celebrating philanthropists across the region.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stated, “In every village and every town across the Arab world, there are young men and women whose positive energy can change their communities for the better.”

He added, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched Hope Makers to shift community culture toward positivity, optimism and collaboration to drive lasting change.”

The 7th edition of the Hope Makers initiative continues to welcome nominations and applications via (www.arabhopemakers.com), aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope in the Arab world, highlighting their heroes and celebrating their efforts.

Potential Hope Makers, including individuals, volunteering groups and non-profit organisations who are driving change through community-focused efforts, can nominate themselves or be nominated by others who find them worthy of the title. The winner will receive an AED1 million prize.

Operating under MBRGI, the Hope Makers initiative seeks individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who have impactful projects, programmes, campaigns or creative initiatives that helped improve lives, alleviate suffering within communities, develop communities socially, economically, culturally or educationally, or address local challenges - all on a voluntary, non-profit basis.

Hope Makers outlines a set of criteria for applications and nominations. The proposed initiative must demonstrate originality and innovation, and must contribute to improving people’s lives, making a positive difference in the community, supporting vulnerable or underserved groups, alleviating the suffering of those in need, or providing relief to disaster-affected populations.

Applicants must also have a recognised track record of community service and humanitarian work and show dedicated effort and commitment in mobilising available resources to ensure their initiative’s success.

If the applicant is an organisation, institution or humanitarian or charitable association, it must be officially registered as a non-profit entity. The proposed initiative must also prove to be sustainable and scalable, deliver tangible impact within the local community or achieve measurable, verifiable change among its target beneficiaries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum first launched the Hope Makers initiative in 2017, when he posted a creative advertisement on his official social media accounts, offering the position of Hope Maker with a reward of AED1 million.

The initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes: the men and women dedicating their time, effort and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional, digital and new media, and drive recognition of them and their work within their communities and across the Arab world.

The initiative also rewards the most impactful Hope Makers with financial support to expand their reach and continue their valuable work.

Furthermore, the initiative fosters a culture of hope, positivity, and giving across the Arab world, regardless of circumstances or challenges. By showcasing these positive role models, particularly among youth, it aims to inspire others towards constructive change and community development, celebrating them as true stars deserving of praise and recognition.