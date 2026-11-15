EIOC 2026 showcases innovative treatments, latest cancer research

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th edition of the Excellence in Oncology Care (EIOC) Congress, which concluded in Dubai today, discussed emerging treatment approaches, advances in cancer research, innovative technologies, and evolving practices in multidisciplinary patient care.

The congress brought together more than 3,500 participants, including leading regional and international oncology experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and representatives of major healthcare institutions and industry organisations.

Held under the theme “A New Era of Oncology Care”, the three-day congress provided a multidisciplinary platform for scientific exchange, professional collaboration, and the exploration of the latest developments shaping the future of cancer care. It reinforced its position as an important regional meeting point for the oncology community and a platform for advancing cancer care across the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The scientific programme featured more than 13 sessions covering a broad spectrum of oncology disciplines, bringing together specialists in medical, clinical, surgical and radiation oncology, haematology, oncology nursing, pharmacy, patient advocacy, and allied healthcare professions.

The congress showcased scientific research and study findings in cancer diagnosis and treatment, alongside more than 60 scientific poster presentations. The programme offered 61 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), reinforcing its role as a prominent scientific platform and Dubai’s position as a destination for specialised medical knowledge, international scientific collaboration and healthcare advancement.

The Excellence in Oncology Care Congress is held annually and organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.