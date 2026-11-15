UAE National Orchestra engages 400 children ahead of Early Childhood Week 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), presented a special performance of *Peter and the Wolf* at The Arts Center at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi on 14th November, ahead of Early Childhood Week 2026.

Held as part of the orchestra's Once Upon a Tune family concert series, the performance of Sergei Prokofiev's *Peter and the Wolf* brought together around 400 children and family members for an afternoon of music and storytelling.

The performance introduced young audiences to orchestral music through an engaging experience that stimulated their imagination and curiosity while encouraging families to discover new cultural experiences together.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of ECA, emphasised that Early Childhood Week provides an important platform for raising awareness of the significance of children's early years and the role of families and institutions in creating supportive environments for their development.

She noted that the week's diverse activities offer children opportunities to discover their interests and develop their abilities through experiences combining learning and entertainment.

Suhail added that investing in early childhood extends beyond education and care to creating enriching experiences that enable children to learn through play, arts, culture and interaction with their families and communities.

She also thanked the UAE National Orchestra for its collaboration, highlighting the importance of partnerships that expand children's access to cultural experiences and support their creativity and overall development.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said the UAE's cultural strength is reflected not only in its creative achievements but also in its ability to involve all segments of society in cultural activities.

She stressed that the country's world-class cultural institutions should provide children with opportunities to explore, learn and express themselves, highlighting the importance of cooperation among the cultural, educational and community sectors.

Al Kaabi added that the partnership with the Ministry of Family and ECA aims to make the arts part of children's upbringing, helping nurture future artists, thinkers and creative leaders. She also emphasised the family's role in integrating culture into everyday life during the Year of the Family.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said a lifelong appreciation of music can begin with a single sound that captures a child's imagination.

She noted that *Peter and the Wolf* has introduced generations of children to orchestral music, expressing her delight at seeing young audiences in the UAE discover the story's characters and their associated instruments.

She added that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making culture and music accessible from early childhood, with Once Upon a Tune designed to bring families together through shared musical experiences.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at ECA, highlighted the importance of early childhood experiences in shaping children's development.

She said music encourages children to express themselves, discover new interests and explore their creativity, adding that the collaboration aims to make cultural experiences more accessible to families and demonstrate that learning extends beyond the classroom.

During the performance, children discovered the orchestra's instruments through characters represented by distinctive musical sounds. Changing melodies, rhythms and tones helped young listeners follow Peter's adventure and understand how music can convey emotions, create suspense and bring stories to life without words.

The programme also featured an interactive Be the Conductor segment, allowing children to meet conductor Alexander Marinesku and learn about his role and how musicians work together during an orchestral performance.

The concert forms part of Early Childhood Week 2026, taking place nationwide from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA, the week features around 300 events and experiences delivered by more than 130 partners, promoting children's development through learning, play and family engagement.

Community Builder Partners include PureHealth Holding, Emirates Telecommunications Group (e&) and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).

Families can explore the full programme through the official Early Childhood Week website, www.ECWeek.ae.