Eight organisations join Dubai Future Week 2026 as Concept Partners

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Eight local and international organisations have joined Dubai Future Week as Concept Partners, offering interactive experiences and discussions to explore emerging opportunities and developments across sectors and contribute to shaping humanity's future.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November, 2026, under the theme "For the Human of the Future", the event will bring together leading global experts, innovators, decision-makers and entrepreneurs across eight main programming platforms.

The partners include XPANCEO, Uber, Keeta, Al-Futtaim Group, Meta, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI).

These partnerships reflect the diversity of sectors participating in Dubai Future Week, spanning technology, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility and business. They also highlight the importance of combining government expertise with private-sector capabilities to transform innovative ideas into practical solutions that benefit society.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the partnership reflects the Chamber's commitment to building an AI-enabled business ecosystem that strengthens competitiveness in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

He highlighted dedicated workshops and interactive demonstrations showcasing innovative tools, including the Chamber AI Hub, described as the world's first chamber-led agentic AI marketplace, and the Chamber's strategic partnership with Canva to enhance creative and digital productivity for businesses.

Al Gergawi added that these initiatives would help Dubai's private sector remain competitive and prepared for the next wave of innovation.

Meta will showcase its latest wearable devices and AI innovations, participate in the first STARS event and contribute to discussions on the responsible development of emerging technologies.

Basma Ammari, Director of Public Policy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Meta, highlighted the UAE's integrated ecosystem of ambitious vision, talent and technological infrastructure.

She said Dubai Future Week provides an opportunity to explore how these capabilities can drive meaningful progress, emphasising that shaping the future of AI requires cooperation among policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

Keeta will present an innovative delivery experience using autonomous drones, enabling rapid deliveries with minimal human contact and demonstrating the potential of technology-driven logistics.

Junwei Yang, General Manager at Keeta Drone, said Dubai Future Week would host the international debut of the company's latest-generation drone, offering visitors an opportunity to experience technological innovation firsthand.

He explained that the Keeta Drone M-Drone 4L is designed to meet Dubai's lifestyle requirements, delivering orders directly to homes and expanding delivery possibilities to parks, beaches and other outdoor spaces.

Yang added that cooperation with Dubai authorities and community partners would help make drone deliveries a more convenient and sustainable part of everyday life.

Mohamad Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility Operations for the Middle East at Uber, said the company is working to make transportation more accessible, connected and increasingly electric, shared and autonomous.

He noted that autonomous vehicles are already operating on Dubai's roads, reaffirming Uber's support for the emirate's ambition to make 25 percent of all journeys autonomous by 2030.

Roman Axelrod, Founder of XPANCEO, said Dubai has placed people at the centre of its vision for the future, recognising that how people live, think and innovate represents a shared human responsibility.

He explained that XPANCEO seeks to reimagine the relationship between people and the digital world to meet the requirements of the 21st century, highlighting the importance of collaboration among scientists, policymakers and innovators.

Axelrod added that Dubai Future Week provides a platform for exploring the future humanity aspires to build and the role people should play in shaping it.

Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology and Data Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, emphasised that the future will be shaped not merely by technological adoption but by how effectively innovation improves people's lives.

He highlighted the group's presence across mobility, retail, real estate and other essential sectors, noting that integrating AI, data and digital technologies could create smarter, more connected experiences for customers and communities.

Shrivastava added that Dubai Future Week offers an opportunity to exchange perspectives, challenge conventional thinking and explore how cross-sector collaboration can transform emerging technologies into practical solutions benefiting businesses and future generations.

Dubai Future Week 2026 will feature more than 75 events and experiences across eight main platforms at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, bringing together international experts and innovators to explore the future of vital sectors and the role of technology in improving people's lives.