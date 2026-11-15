General Women’s Union receives First Lady of Mozambique

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union (GWU), received Gueta Selemane Chapo, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique, and her accompanying delegation at the GWU headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the visit, expressing the GWU’s commitment to strengthening communication and cooperation with institutions concerned with women’s affairs in Mozambique and exchanging expertise and experiences in women’s empowerment.

She highlighted the importance of developing initiatives that strengthen women’s participation in sustainable development, reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation.

During the visit, the First Lady was briefed on the pioneering journey of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She learned about H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s exceptional efforts to support women, families and children and consolidate the role of Emirati women as key partners in the UAE’s development through an integrated vision that has made women’s empowerment a national priority and firmly established approach.

The First Lady was also briefed on the GWU’s role in supporting Emirati women and on the strategies, initiatives and specialised programmes implemented under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima to enhance women’s capabilities and expand their participation across various sectors.

These efforts have strengthened women’s presence in positions of responsibility and leadership and supported their contribution to economic and social development.

The meeting reviewed the UAE’s experience in women’s empowerment and the progress achieved in advancing gender balance and expanding women’s participation across various areas of national development, supported by the leadership’s forward-looking vision and an enabling environment for achievement and excellence.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, particularly education and human development, the protection of women’s and children’s rights, and strengthening family cohesion.

The discussions reflected the First Lady’s interest in these areas and her efforts to advance social and humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals and families.

The visit included a tour of Al Jawhara Hall, where the First Lady viewed medals, awards and honours presented to H.H. Sheikha Fatima by heads of state and local and international institutions in recognition of her pioneering humanitarian role and efforts to support women, families and children.

She also visited the permanent exhibition of traditional handicrafts, where she viewed examples of the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The tour concluded at the heritage tent, where the First Lady was introduced to aspects of authentic Emirati customs and traditions.