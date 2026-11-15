Chimaev, Tsarukyan claim titles at inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan claimed championship titles at the inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi event, held at a sold-out Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, marking the organisation's debut in the Middle East.

The 13-bout card featured leading international wrestlers and mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, including Chimaev, Tsarukyan, Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Peña, alongside Georgian newcomer Saba Lazishvili, who replaced Umar Nurmagomedov following his withdrawal on Friday evening.

Representing the UAE, Chimaev dominated American Chris Weidman in the main event, securing victory by technical fall in under two minutes to claim the Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship.

Chimaev said following his victory, "Anyone who wants me — fight, grapple, wrestle — I'm here and I'm always ready."

In the co-main event, Tsarukyan, the UFC's top-ranked lightweight contender, defeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Neiman Gracie by technical fall, winning 10-0 in the first round to secure the Catchweight Crossover Championship.

Tsarukyan expressed his appreciation for Abu Dhabi, praising its sporting facilities, enthusiastic crowds and exceptional atmosphere.

One of the evening's biggest surprises came when Lazishvili, 21, defeated American Urijah Faber, a UFC Hall of Famer and former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) champion, in his professional debut.

Despite conceding an early takedown, Lazishvili recovered to secure a 12-7 decision victory.

He said, "I didn't have any strategy. I had an opportunity and took it," adding that he hopes to become a UFC champion in the future.

Lazishvili described the experience as a dream come true, noting that he had initially expected only to attend the event as a spectator.

The evening opened with a musical performance followed by the national anthems of the UAE and the United States, before the start of five championship bouts.

American Olympic silver medallist Kennedy Blades retained her Women's Middleweight Championship by defeating compatriot Bella Mir via technical fall with 30 seconds remaining in the opening round.

Zahid Valencia secured his fifth consecutive victory after defeating Bahrain's Khidir Saipudinov by decision following three closely contested rounds.

Georgian Merab Dvalishvili recovered from an early deficit to defeat Marlon Moraes by pinfall in under 90 seconds, drawing enthusiastic support from the capacity crowd.

Dvalishvili praised the atmosphere and expressed confidence in RAF's continued growth, thanking the organisers and fans for their support.

Other notable results included Diana Avsaragova's victory over Julianna Peña and Kyle Snyder's successful defence of his Light Heavyweight Championship against Shamil Erdogan.

Murtaza Talha defeated Olympic bronze medallist Mohammed El Saidy, while 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs returned to winning form with a decision victory over Azamat Nurykau.

Abdulrashid Sadulaev overcame Dauren Kurugliev, while Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Giga Chikadze.

American Kyle Dake also retained his Cruiserweight Championship for the sixth consecutive time, defeating Alp Arslan Begenjov by technical fall.

Dake praised the hospitality in Abu Dhabi and expressed his intention to return with his family for future events.

Chad Bronstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Real American Freestyle, attributed the event's success to close cooperation with partners in Abu Dhabi.

He highlighted the strong collaboration across ticket sales, marketing and event organisation, describing Abu Dhabi as a leading international sporting destination.

Bronstein said the organisers had been confident of selling out the event and expressed enthusiasm for continuing the partnership and building on the success of RAF's Middle East debut.