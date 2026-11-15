Mawaheb Talent Hub expands access to career opportunities for young Emiratis in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), has expanded access to employment opportunities for Emirati jobseekers in Al Dhafra Region through a career fair held at Majlis Zayed City.

The career fair brought together more than 20 entities providing Emirati jobseekers with access to more than 200 vacancies across a range of sectors and professional disciplines.

Participating entities included Abu Dhabi Police, AD Ports’ Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), ENEC, TAQA, and other semi-government and private sector entities.

Attendees had the opportunity to connect directly with entities across various sectors, explore career opportunities and engage with potential employers.

Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, said, “Empowering the people of Al Dhafra Region and opening new horizons for them receives the close attention and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, out of his keenness to support national talent and strengthen its participation in the journey of development. This career fair brings opportunities closer to Emiratis in Al Dhafra and opens practical pathways into employment. It also reflects the leadership’s commitment to devising new ways to support Emirati talent, and the conviction of government entities and employers that our people can make a real difference in every sector.”

Al Mansouri added, “Al Dhafra is a region full of ambition. Its people have determination and resilience, along with the skills and capabilities that help strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields.”

The event was held as part of Mawaheb Talent Hub’s efforts to empower national talent and support its career progression.

By bringing employers and career opportunities directly to Al Dhafra, the initiative improves access to employment, helps Emirati candidates explore career paths that match their skills and aspirations, and supports long-term career development in the region.

Ibrahim Nassir, Under-Secretary of DGE, said, “Abu Dhabi’s continued progress depends on enabling talented Emiratis in every part of the emirate to access meaningful career opportunities. By bringing employers directly to Al Dhafra, we are making it easier for people to find the right role and build a career. Their skills will also help deliver the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy and shape the future of our economy, as the emirate works towards becoming the world’s first AI-native government by 2027.”