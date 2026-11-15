Masfout hosts fifth round of Emirates Villages Run Series 2026

AJMAN, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth round of the Emirates Villages Run Series 2026 kicked off yesterday, Saturday, in Masfout, Ajman.

The event, organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, brought together broad community participation across all age groups, including People of Determination.

The races concluded with an awards ceremony honouring the winners, attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, alongside officials from various entities and councils across the UAE.

The programme featured distances catering to different abilities and age groups, including a 1.5-kilometre Family Run, a 5-kilometre Community Run and a 10-kilometre Competitive Run, offering individuals and families a shared sporting experience and encouraging participation from all segments of society.

Held under the slogan “Discover Emirates Villages – One Run at a Time”, the second edition of the series, in partnership with ADNOC, comprises seven races across seven villages in the UAE’s seven emirates.

The series combines physical activity with opportunities to explore the natural, cultural and heritage attractions of Emirati villages.

The accompanying activities featured Emirati heritage performances that introduced participants and visitors to local traditions and highlighted national identity, adding a cultural dimension to the sporting experience and reinforced the series’ role in promoting tourism in the host villages.

Guided by the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, the series reflects the Emirates Council for Balanced Development’s commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage all members of society to participate in sport and adopt healthy, active lifestyles.

It also promotes participation, volunteering and social responsibility, contributing to enhanced quality of life and local development.

The Masfout round followed four earlier rounds hosted in Qidfa in Fujairah, Lahbab in Dubai, Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah and Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The series continues its journey to introduce Emirati villages, showcase their attractions and stimulate local tourism and economic activity.

The sixth round will take place in Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah, on 28th November, followed by the seventh and final round in Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi, on 5th December.