Nutrition & Health Symposium 2026 concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nutrition & Health Symposium 2026 has concluded in Dubai, bringing together leading experts and specialists, as well as representatives of government entities, academic institutions, the healthcare sector and food industries from the UAE and abroad.

The symposium was organised by the Emirates Nutrition Association in collaboration with the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) and The Nutrition Society.

Sessions addressed a range of strategic and scientific topics, including developing healthier food environments, using population data to improve and reformulate food products, innovation in the food industry, and the role of nutrition in supporting people using new-generation obesity medications.

Discussions also covered advancing nutrition education and food literacy in schools, identifying priorities for nutrition science over the next decade, and strengthening leadership skills among nutrition professionals.

Dr. Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, President of the Emirates Nutrition Association, said the symposium, held under the theme, “From Discovery to Impact: Transforming Nutrition for Better Health”, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to building bridges between scientific research, policymakers, practitioners and industry.

She said the aim is to translate scientific knowledge into tangible improvements in the health of individuals and communities, while providing a platform for constructive dialogue, knowledge exchange and exploring innovative solutions that support public health, food security and quality-of-life priorities in the UAE and the wider region.

A specialised exhibition was held alongside the symposium, featuring companies and organisations operating in the food and pharmaceutical industries, as well as health and nutrition equipment and technologies.