AQU, University of Salamanca strengthen academic cooperation

SALAMANCA, Spain, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Salamanca in Spain, as part of its participation in the "Salamanca 2026 Forum".

The forum, held in Spain, brought together university leaders and representatives from international institutions, strengthening academic and intellectual cooperation and opening new horizons for partnership between the two universities.

The signing was done by Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, and Dr. Juan Manuel Corchado Rodríguez, Rector of the University of Salamanca.

The MoU supports academic cooperation between the two institutions and helps expand scientific engagement and the exchange of expertise.

It also facilitates collaboration in teaching the "Al Qasimia University Series for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers" to students within the Arabic and Islamic Studies department at the University of Salamanca.

Dr. Awad Al Khalaf participated in the University Leadership Forum, which brought together university presidents and administrators from around the world to discuss the future of higher education, contemporary challenges, and the role of international cooperation in addressing them.

The forum was also attended by Dr. Zakaria Nouh, Director of the Office of International Relations and Student Recruitment.

Al Khalaf pointed to the cultural diversity at AQU, with students from 140 nationalities, within a university that is grounded in the principles of tolerance and moderation.

He stressed that the university has been very successful in putting those values into practice in day-to-day life and in how people interact with each other.

At the forum, the University of Salamanca awarded Dr. Al Khalaf the "University of Salamanca Internationalization Medal" in recognition of his work in internationalization.