Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Hasenkamp, connect academic learning with museum practice

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Hasenkamp Middle East signed an agreement to combine their expertise and give students practical experience in the cultural and museum sector.

The partnership links academic study with specialist knowledge in fine art logistics, collection management, preventive conservation and museum operations.

Hasenkamp specialists will contribute to lectures, workshops and masterclasses. The partners also plan visits to Hasenkamp projects and facilities as well as internship opportunities.

The collaboration is aimed particularly at students of art history and archaeology and those enrolled in master’s programmes focused on art, museums and cultural heritage.

It will also give students an early insight into international cultural projects and help them connect academic knowledge with practical experience.

The company works with leading cultural institutions and has contributed to numerous exhibition and museum projects. This is exemplified in Hasenkamp’s work for Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Robin Eckstein, Regional Managing Director of Hasenkamp Middle East, said, “The cultural and museum landscape in the Gulf is developing rapidly. This makes it all the more important to introduce young talent to the practical requirements of the sector at an early stage. Together with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are creating opportunities for students to experience specialist knowledge first-hand and discover rewarding career paths in the international cultural sector.”

The long-term collaboration includes teaching and professional development formats as well as workshops, visits and internships. It creates a direct link between academic education and the requirements of international museum and cultural operations.

Thomas Schneider, CEO of the Hasenkamp Group, said, “Museums and cultural institutions worldwide face increasingly complex challenges. They need well-qualified professionals who understand the practical demands of international exhibition and collection management. Our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi brings academic excellence together with practical experience and creates value for the sector as a whole.”

For Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the partnership creates further opportunities to complement academic learning with direct practical experience.

Students will gain access to the expertise and networks of a global specialist in fine art logistics, collection management and museum services.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “Our partnership with Hasenkamp reinforces our commitment to preparing the next generation of cultural and heritage professionals by bringing academic learning closer to industry practice. By offering students valuable exposure to international museum operations, collection management and cultural heritage preservation, this collaboration complements our Master in Arts & Heritage programme, with its concentrations in Museum and Curatorial Studies, Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and Art Market. It will further enrich the student experience, strengthen professional pathways and empower graduates to contribute to the UAE’s cultural landscape and beyond with confidence.”

The agreement was signed by Robin Eckstein, Regional Managing Director, on behalf of Hasenkamp Middle East and by Dr. Rose Marie Ferre, Head of Archaeology and History of Art Department & Associate Professor.

The collaboration is planned for three years.