Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products reviews oversight, compliance, digital transformation

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, affiliated with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), held a meeting to review regulatory and inspection developments in the petroleum products trading sector, the outcomes of joint inspection campaigns and future plans to strengthen compliance, improve permitting procedures and advance digital transformation.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of DSCE and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, alongside committee members representing relevant entities.

The committee reviewed progress in regulating the sector, including previous initiatives to develop a unified guide to requirements and procedures, establish subcommittees to review applications and standardise inspection mechanisms, culminating in Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading in Dubai.

Al Muhairbi said the meeting reflected the committee's commitment to strengthening the regulatory and oversight framework governing the sector.

He highlighted the tangible results achieved through cooperation among committee members and government entities, including standardised inspection procedures, reduced violations and the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025.

Al Muhairbi added that the next phase would focus on accelerating digital transformation by developing an electronic platform and integrating it with Dubai 360 to simplify permitting procedures and improve service efficiency.

He stressed that coordinated efforts remain essential to ensuring a well-regulated, safe and sustainable petroleum sector in Dubai.

The committee also reviewed DSCE's efforts, in cooperation with relevant entities, to develop an integrated inspection and oversight framework, including establishing a permanent field inspection team and standardising inspection procedures and mechanisms for handling violations.

Joint inspection campaigns conducted since June 2022 have identified more than 275 sites involved in storing and distributing counterfeit gas cylinders, resulting in the seizure of more than 19,252 cylinders and the impoundment of more than 751 vehicles used for transportation and distribution.

The campaigns also resulted in 751 reports being filed, alongside follow-up action against identified violators.

In the diesel sector, inspections covered 73 tanks at various establishments and 42 establishments in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, resulting in the impoundment of 14 diesel tankers found to be violating trading regulations and UAE standards.

The meeting also discussed awareness initiatives to familiarise companies with the provisions of the Executive Council resolution, including workshops, media campaigns and social media activities, alongside the continued phased issuance of permits in coordination with licensing authorities.

The committee reviewed plans to develop and integrate a new electronic platform with the systems of relevant entities and Dubai 360, facilitating permitting procedures and improving regulatory services.

The digital transformation project is expected to be completed in 2027, while implementation of the violations system and issuance of violation notices are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the same year.

DSCE concluded by commending the continued cooperation of committee members and participating entities, emphasising that coordinated government and regulatory efforts have helped reduce violations, strengthen safety compliance and protect individuals, property and facilities while supporting the sustainability of Dubai's petroleum products trading sector.