Erth Dubai launches first ten books in ‘Ahl Dubai’ series at Al Shindagha Museum

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the first ten books in the ‘Ahl Dubai’ series, part of the Erth Dubai initiative, were launched at a signing ceremony held at Al Shindagha Museum on Sunday.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Erth Dubai seeks to document the emirate’s history and preserve its cultural and social heritage.

The ten publications form the first instalment of the 100-book ‘Ahl Dubai’ series, with each volume chronicling the life of a member of Dubai’s community.

Drawing on stories and personal accounts contributed to Erth Dubai since its launch, the series will help future generations explore the emirate’s history through the experiences of its people.

Ahmed Saeed Al Sharid, General Coordinator of the Erth Dubai Initiative, thanked H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for attending the signing ceremony. praising her continued support for Dubai’s cultural sector and her commitment to initiatives that preserve the emirate’s cultural and social heritage.

Al Sharid emphasised Erth Dubai’s commitment to fulfilling the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by engaging the community in preserving Dubai’s collective memory and sharing its wealth of stories and experiences.

He noted that the ‘Ahl Dubai’ series offers a glimpse into lives that deserve to be documented for the knowledge, values and experiences they hold.

Al Sharid added that the first publications highlight the varied roles Dubai’s people have played in the emirate’s development, with contributions spanning trade, education, culture, community work and other fields.

Each person featured has a distinct story. Bringing these biographies together in a single documentary project offers a fuller picture of Dubai’s society, the complementary roles of its members and their contributions to the emirate and its people.

He explained that Erth Dubai takes a broad view of cultural and social heritage, encompassing daily life, customs, occupations, relationships and personal experiences.

Documenting these aspects complements efforts to safeguard the emirate’s intangible heritage and provides a deeper understanding of Dubai’s history, society and transformation across generations.

The series traces this journey through significant moments in the lives of people who witnessed and helped shape it.

The ten books chronicle the lives of Juma Al Majid, Ahmed bin Dalmouk Al Falasi, Abdul Rahim Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdullah bin Quraish Al Falasi, and Dr. Mona Juma Al Bahr.

They also feature the late poet Mohammed Khalifa bin Hadhir; the late sea captain Mohammed bin Thani Al Falasi; the late Mohammed Saeed Al Sharid Al Falasi; the late Kulthum Hamad Al Suwaidi; and the late Ahmed bin Dhabawi Al Falasi.

Participants expressed appreciation for Erth Dubai’s efforts to document the lives of the emirate’s people and preserve their experiences in publications for current and future generations.

They noted that the series gives these stories their rightful place in Dubai’s collective memory, introducing readers to the people behind them and their contributions to society.

Erth Dubai continues to collect and document stories and life experiences that trace the emirate’s development and the lives of its people.

It encourages individuals and families to help preserve Dubai’s social and cultural history, strengthening the connection of successive generations to their national identity and deepening their understanding of their heritage.