Dubai Police achieve 99.9% daytime safety rating

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed a decade of strategic achievements, technological advancements and institutional reforms during his annual inspection of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, highlighting a 99.9 percent daytime safety perception rating and a 40 percent reduction in administrative procedures.

Al Marri examined key performance indicators, international competitiveness rankings, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and future strategies aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening institutional excellence and enhancing public safety.

The inspection was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmad Zaal bin Kreshan Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs; Major General Saif bin Abed, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering; Major General Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; his deputy, Brigadier Dr. Ibrahim bin Sabaa; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Head of the Inspection Section; and several officers.

The department's presentation highlighted Dubai Police's achievements between 2017 and 2026, including strategic projects that enhanced policing operations, strengthened security services and introduced advanced technologies to support frontline personnel.

Results for 2025 showed that 99.9 percent of respondents felt safe during the day, while 99.1 percent reported feeling safe in public places at night.

Dubai Police also received an AAA+ rating in 2025 as the world's strongest police brand, reflecting its international reputation and institutional standing.

The department reported a 40 percent reduction in administrative procedures associated with organisational units, from 2,791 to 1,670, as part of efforts to simplify processes and improve operational efficiency.

The number of organisational performance indicators also declined by 22 percent, from 2,777 to 2,164, while organisational structures recorded a 25 percent improvement between July 2024 and 2026, enhancing institutional flexibility and resource management.

The inspection reviewed technological developments, including Smart Police Stations (SPS), first introduced at City Walk in 2017 and subsequently enhanced through agentic AI technologies.

Other initiatives highlighted included the Oyoon project, the eCrime platform, the SAS interactive data analysis system, the Drone Box project, Ghiath Smart Patrol and advanced security analytics.

The presentation also covered the UAE SWAT Challenge and World Police Summit, which have strengthened international cooperation and knowledge exchange among law enforcement agencies.

Al Marri reviewed the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering's strategy for 2026–2033, which focuses on flexible strategic planning, institutional excellence, developing specialised talent and continuous learning through international partnerships.

He was also briefed on digital platforms supporting institutional performance, operational management, organisational efficiency and project management, alongside AI applications for analysing performance indicators, preparing reports and recommendations, evaluating administrative procedures and forecasting performance outcomes.

The inspection further addressed the department's continuous improvement framework, which draws on institutional assessments, international competitiveness indicators, future foresight studies and feedback from customers and strategic partners.

Plans were presented to develop additional digital platforms for global benchmarking, policies and the management of councils, committees and working groups, aimed at strengthening governance and institutional coordination.

Al Marri stressed the importance of developing innovative projects that enhance policing operations, improve institutional performance and strengthen Dubai Police's competitiveness locally and internationally.

He called for drawing on international expertise and leading practices, adopting creative approaches to addressing challenges and transforming innovative ideas into practical, proactive initiatives.

He also emphasised the importance of keeping pace with technological developments, investing in human talent and fostering teamwork to sustain institutional excellence.

At the conclusion of the inspection, Al Marri honoured several employees of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering in recognition of their contributions to institutional development and organisational achievements.