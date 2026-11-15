Zayed for Good Foundation completes Green Irrigation Project in Egypt

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed for Good Foundation has announced the successful completion of the Green Irrigation Project in Farafra, in Egypt’s New Valley Governorate, in partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank.

The project forms part of the foundation’s new strategy to maximise sustainable humanitarian impact and strengthen food security through long-term development solutions.

The project, the first completed by the foundation under its new strategy, aims to establish integrated, sustainable agricultural infrastructure to support the expansion of productive agriculture in one of the desert areas most in need of innovative development solutions.

It combines responsible management of natural resources with a clean-energy-powered irrigation system designed to ensure sustainable operation over the long term.

The work included drilling and equipping a 750-metre-deep artesian well to irrigate between 180 and 200 feddans of agricultural land, in accordance with the highest approved technical specifications.

All drilling, flushing and disinfection work was completed, alongside a fully documented formal pumping test to ensure the well’s efficiency and sustained performance.

A water storage reservoir with a capacity of 36,000 cubic metres was also excavated, equipped and lined to provide a stable, secure water reserve, support regular irrigation and improve water resource management in a desert environment requiring precise, sustainable solutions.

Reflecting the foundation’s commitment to the transition towards clean energy, an integrated solar power system was installed to generate approximately 500 kilowatts.

The system ensures highly efficient irrigation, reduces operating costs and environmental impact, and promotes the use of renewable energy in vital agricultural projects.

The system’s implementation is consistent with a development vision based on sustainable technical solutions suited to the desert environment, ensuring that the site is ready for future expansion and can deliver the intended development impact.

The project provides a promising model for subsequent phases, helping to maximise its impact, reach more beneficiaries and deliver sustainable development benefits, including improved livelihoods, job creation and greater community stability in agricultural areas.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed for Good Foundation, said the project was among the first aligned with the foundation’s strategic shift towards investment in sustainable development solutions.

He said the Green Irrigation Project demonstrated the foundation’s approach to sustaining giving by supporting integrated productive projects that strengthen food security, support agricultural communities and balance economic development with the preservation of natural resources, in keeping with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Falahi added, “We are committed to ensuring that our agricultural and water projects form part of an integrated development framework based on long-term planning, maximising resource efficiency and linking humanitarian work with production and sustainability. The achievements of the Green Irrigation Project in Farafra demonstrate our ability, in partnership with leading institutions, to translate our vision into tangible infrastructure that supports food security and delivers lasting economic and social impact.”

Mohsen Sarhan, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Food Bank, expressed pride in the partnership with Zayed for Good Foundation.

He said, “We are proud of this cooperation with Zayed for Good Foundation, which strengthens sustainable food security at its source by supporting agricultural production, empowering farmers and using clean energy as a tool for long-term development.”

He noted that the project marked a significant advance in food-related development work.

He said the project’s impact extended beyond increasing agricultural land or improving production to building an integrated system encompassing water and energy management, support for food supply chains and the empowerment of local communities.

“We are proud that this initiative serves as a model for an Emirati partnership that contributes to sustainable food security and promotes the use of environmentally friendly solutions,” he added.

The completion of the Green Irrigation Project reflects the commitment of Zayed for Good Foundation and its partners to adopting innovative agricultural and water solutions, establishing an integrated development model that promotes clean energy and delivers sustainable humanitarian and development benefits for both people and the land.