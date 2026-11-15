Over 3,000 athletes from 95 nationalities compete in Dubai T100

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third Dubai T100 Triathlon concluded on Sunday at Al Mamzar Beach Park, attracting more than 3,000 athletes from 95 nationalities, including around 500 participants from outside the UAE, and approximately 10,000 spectators.

Organised by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), with support from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the event formed part of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge and featured athletes aged between seven and 75.

The final day saw amateur athletes compete in the 100km and Sprint distances, with France's Quentin Amaral winning the men's T100 Open category for the third consecutive year in 3:33:56.

Russia's Diana Trubkovich claimed the women's title in 4:05:40.

Amaral expressed his delight at securing another victory, praising the racecourse and enthusiastic crowd support. Trubkovich also commended the fast course and organisation, describing the competition as an enjoyable experience.

Emirati Formula 1 powerboat driver Ahmad Al Fahim, representing the Victory Team, participated in the Dubai T100 for the third time, completing the full 100km distance for the second time.

Al Fahim praised Dubai's advanced sporting infrastructure and training facilities, highlighting the emirate's supportive environment for athletes and its growing appeal to international professionals.

Sam Renouf, CEO of PTO, praised the success of the Dubai edition, highlighting the diversity of events and strong participation across age groups and abilities.

He noted that the weekend began with the Schools Aquathlon, attracting 800 students, followed by professional competitions and concluding with more than 3,000 amateur athletes taking part in swimming, cycling and running events.

Renouf also thanked DET, DSC and the spectators for their continued support, which contributed to the event's success.