First nationwide Early Childhood Week launches tomorrow with 130 entities, 300 events

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), will begin tomorrow, Monday, bringing together children and families through educational, recreational and interactive experiences across the UAE.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA, the initiative runs from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

The week will bring together 130 government and private entities and institutions from the education, health, culture, sports and community sectors, offering more than 300 events and experiences for children up to eight years old, their families and caregivers.

The first nationwide edition forms part of the Year of the Family 2026 programmes, providing a platform for institutions to deliver initiatives highlighting the importance of early childhood, strengthening family engagement and encouraging children to discover their abilities through learning, play and practical experiences.

Participating entities include the Ministry of Education, National Academy for Childhood Development, Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Municipality, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Sharjah's House of Wisdom, Ajman Municipality, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the UAE National Orchestra.

Activities across the seven emirates include educational programmes based on play and exploration, interactive workshops, reading and storytelling sessions, artistic and musical experiences, heritage activities and initiatives promoting health, physical activity and community inclusion.

Several initiatives preceded the week's launch, including Welcome, Little Travellers at Dubai International Airport, introduced by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

The initiative provided dedicated passport counters for children, offering young travellers a special welcome and souvenir passports bearing the Early Childhood Week identity, highlighting the importance of accommodating children's needs in public services.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE National Orchestra presented Once Upon a Tune: Peter and the Wolf at The Arts Center at New York University Abu Dhabi, introducing children and families to orchestral music through an interactive experience combining storytelling and imagination.

The week's programme also includes A Moment Together at School, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education, bringing children, parents and caregivers together for school-based activities involving reading, storytelling, play and discovery.

Dubai's Community Development Authority will present City of the Future at Dubai Hills Mall, featuring a miniature city with interactive stations exploring health, protection, learning, creativity, inclusion and sustainability.

Meanwhile, HCT campuses in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will host the Early Childhood Forum, Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs, alongside the Partners in Excellence: From Idea to Impact exhibition.

The programme also includes HCT's EDUVATE competition, inviting educators, students and institutions to showcase innovative projects and practices that improve early childhood learning experiences.

Cultural and heritage activities will introduce children to Emirati traditions and national identity through interactive experiences. The National Academy for Childhood Development will offer programmes focusing on family learning, heritage and life skills, alongside museum tours, storytelling and practical activities.

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) will present Early Childhood City, while House of Wisdom will host family programmes featuring theatrical performances, creativity and discovery stations, and sensory spaces for infants and young children.

Fujairah's activities include I Am from the UAE, the Little Archaeologist workshop and guided tours of the Heritage Village.

Umm Al Qaiwain will offer Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage, featuring four interactive zones combining play, movement and hands-on activities.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs will bring together children, families, students and specialists through educational and recreational activities, including storytelling, drawing and handicrafts.

Ajman will host Sooq Al-Freej: Early Childhood Neighbourhood Market, allowing children to operate small stalls with their families, showcase handmade products and develop social and practical skills.

The week's agenda also features initiatives promoting children's health, well-being and physical activity, alongside programmes supporting children of determination and encouraging their participation in inclusive environments suited to their needs and abilities.

Coinciding with World Children's Day on 20th November, the Ministry of Family, in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners, will organise the Childhood Run and Together in Blue initiatives in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

The activities include a one-kilometre family fun run for children, their families and caregivers, encouraging physical activity and shared outdoor experiences.

The initiatives will also extend to the Syrian Arab Republic, with activities organised in Idlib and Aleppo in partnership with UNICEF.

The accompanying Together in Blue campaign encourages government and private entities, institutions and community members to demonstrate their support for children's rights by incorporating the colour blue into their premises and activities.

The first nationwide Early Childhood Week aims to expand community participation, strengthen cooperation among educational, health, cultural and social institutions, and establish early childhood development as a shared national priority.

The Ministry of Family invited families and caregivers to explore the programme, schedules and venues through the official website, www.ecweek.ae, and the social media channels of the Ministry and ECA, and select activities suited to their children's ages and interests.