Sharjah Chamber launches Healthcare Sector Business Group

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched the Healthcare Sector Business Group to unify the efforts of institutions and companies operating in the sector, strengthen representation of their professional interests and support sustainable growth across the emirate.

The initiative aims to establish an institutional platform for identifying sector needs, addressing challenges and submitting recommendations to relevant authorities, contributing to the development of Sharjah's healthcare ecosystem.

The announcement came during the inaugural meeting of the group's Representative Committee, chaired by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department; and Dr. Sunny Kurian, Head of the Representative Committee of the Healthcare Sector Business Group, alongside representatives of medical and healthcare establishments across Sharjah.

Participants exchanged insights into their professional backgrounds, expertise and organisations, strengthening communication among healthcare institutions and identifying priorities for developing the sector.

Discussions focused on enhancing coordination between healthcare providers and relevant authorities, strengthening private-sector representation and identifying challenges facing medical establishments, alongside practical solutions based on specialised expertise and industry best practices.

Al Shamsi said establishing the committee reflects SCCI's commitment to developing its Sectoral Business Groups, strengthening their contribution to economic development and empowering private-sector institutions to participate in shaping future sector priorities.

He emphasised that healthcare is a vital sector requiring greater cooperation among stakeholders and stronger public-private partnerships to support sustainable growth, operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Al Shamsi added that the Chamber seeks to strengthen communication with healthcare institutions, benefit from their expertise in identifying development priorities and convey business community recommendations to relevant authorities.

He also highlighted efforts to create an investment-friendly business environment, encourage healthcare establishments to participate in local and international events and enhance their access to the Chamber's services and initiatives.

For his part, Dr. Kurian expressed appreciation for SCCI's efforts to establish the committee and provide healthcare institutions with opportunities to contribute to the sector's development.

He noted that bringing together experienced medical professionals and specialists would help develop a comprehensive understanding of the sector's needs, identify priorities and address common challenges through cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The Healthcare Sector Business Group is among SCCI's newly established business groups, supporting institutional coordination, professional interests and sustainable development within Sharjah's healthcare sector.