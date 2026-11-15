Ajman expands international partnerships at IBTM World 2026 in Barcelona

AJMAN, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman is participating in IBTM World 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, taking place from 17th to 19th November, to strengthen the emirate's presence in the international business events and incentive tourism sector.

The participation aims to position Ajman as a competitive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events by showcasing its tourism and hospitality offerings and establishing partnerships with international organisations and businesses.

The department will highlight Ajman's modern infrastructure, diverse tourism attractions, advanced hospitality sector and supportive environment for hosting meetings, conferences and international events.

The exhibition also provides opportunities to engage with event organisers, destination management companies and industry representatives, explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen the emirate's presence in international business tourism markets.

Through its participation, the department aims to expand its network of international partners while enabling local tourism stakeholders to showcase their services and capabilities to global industry professionals.

As part of its programme, the department will organise a networking event on 16th November, bringing together leading travel agents, destination management companies, tourism media representatives and incentive travel specialists to introduce Ajman's tourism offerings and explore partnership opportunities.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, said participation in IBTM World provides an important platform for engaging with organisations and professionals shaping the global meetings and events sector.

He highlighted the opportunity to showcase Ajman's tourism assets and experiences, strengthen partnerships with international event organisers and connect them with local tourism stakeholders.

Alhashmi added that the department seeks to leverage international exhibitions to highlight the emirate's diverse offerings, explore new business opportunities and support sustainable tourism growth.

Participating alongside the department are Ajman Chamber, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Fairmont Ajman, Rida International Travel and Tourism, and Musandam Adventure Travel.