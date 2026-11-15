Zayed University launches 88 initiatives to boost student innovation at UAE Innovates 2026

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University has rolled out 88 initiatives as part of its participation in UAE Innovates 2026, aimed at strengthening applied innovation among students and developing their ability to create practical solutions to societal, technological and economic challenges.

The initiatives support the UAE's efforts to advance a knowledge-based economy and strengthen innovation as a driver of development and national competitiveness.

Running throughout November, the programme includes hackathons, project exhibitions, research activities, interactive workshops, competitions and industry-led challenges, enabling students to transform their ideas into prototypes and practical solutions.

Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, said the university's participation reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE's national innovation agenda and strengthening its position as a global centre for innovation.

He highlighted the university's approach to integrating academic education, scientific research and partnerships to address national priorities, enabling students to develop practical solutions to real-world challenges and contribute to sustainable development.

Among the initiatives is ZU Solves, a semester-long programme bringing together students from different disciplines to develop solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), health, safety, sustainability and awareness of social engineering risks.

The programme also features the College of Interdisciplinary Studies Student Hackathon, organised in collaboration with Ather Plus, where students develop technology-based prototypes addressing industry challenges.

Another initiative, the Agentic AI Assistant for Smart Government Services Hackathon, explores the use of intelligent systems to improve government service efficiency and customer experience.

In sustainability, students are participating in Innovate for Impact: Sustainability Sprint, developing practical proposals and prototypes addressing waste, water and energy management challenges across university campuses.

These initiatives align with Zayed University's Foundations for the Future 2026–2029 strategy, which prioritises student development, scientific research, innovation and stronger partnerships with government, industry, academic institutions and the wider community.