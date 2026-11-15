Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces fifth Kanz Al Jeel Award winners

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the winners of the fifth Kanz Al Jeel Award, which celebrates Nabati poetry, promotes research into folk heritage and recognises creative works that preserve and reinterpret this literary tradition.

The winning works reflect the cultural and social values embodied in the poetry of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, highlighting the continued relevance of Nabati poetry across creative disciplines.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, congratulated the winners on their contributions to Nabati poetry and folk heritage, commending the ALC and the award's Higher Committee for their efforts in strengthening its standing.

He said the award reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving Sheikh Zayed's poetic and intellectual legacy while ensuring it remains a source of inspiration for future generations.

Al Mubarak highlighted the importance of encouraging creativity, research and contemporary interpretations of this heritage, strengthening the presence of Nabati poetry and folk traditions in the cultural landscape and introducing their values to wider audiences.

In the Poetry Matching category, Emirati poet Ali Al Khawar won for his response to Sheikh Zayed's poem *Ya Dhi'dhaa Al-Hibaayib*. His work was recognised for its authenticity, expressive language, rhythm and emotional depth, capturing the spirit of the original while maintaining a distinctive poetic voice.

In the Arts category, Emirati artist Muneera Naji won for her artwork *Reem Al Azayib*, recognised for its layered colours, visual composition and skilful incorporation of Arabic calligraphy, particularly ancient Kufic script.

The Studies and Research award went to Emirati researcher Surour Khalifa Al Kaabi for his book *A Glossary of Classical Words in the Colloquial Speech of the Emirati People*, published by Nabati Publishing in 2026.

The 1,228-page work documents words used in the Emirati dialect, tracing their Arabic origins and supporting entries with references to poetry, proverbs and traditional sayings, arranged alphabetically.

Omani poet Hassan Al Hosani won the Poetic Publications category for his collection *Sabbar*, published by Dar Nather in 2026. The collection was recognised for its linguistic maturity, rich imagery and depth of meaning, drawing on folk heritage, identity, memory and place through a contemporary perspective while preserving the authenticity of Nabati poetry.

The award also named Emirati poet Mohammed Saeed Al Raqraqi Al Mazrouei as its Creative Personality in recognition of his contributions to poetry and the preservation of Bedouin traditions, values and social history.

Born in 1935 in Al Dhafra Region, Al Mazrouei is regarded as a prominent figure in Emirati poetry, known for documenting aspects of Bedouin life and preserving the country's poetic and cultural heritage.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said the growing international participation in this year's edition reflects the award's increasing recognition as a leading platform dedicated to Nabati poetry and folk heritage.

He emphasised that the award has strengthened the presence of traditional poetry, highlighted its contribution to cultural identity and encouraged writers, artists and researchers to develop creative works that preserve cultural values while engaging contemporary audiences.

Dr. Aisha Al Shamsi, Chair of the award's Higher Committee, said the winning works demonstrate how Nabati poetry and folk heritage continue to inspire creativity and research.

She noted that contemporary interpretations of this heritage enrich the Arab cultural landscape, encourage artistic innovation and help younger generations connect with their cultural roots.

The winners will be honoured on 17th November at the historic Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The ceremony coincides with the 17th Al Ain Book Festival, which runs until 23rd November, celebrating literary creativity and the preservation of the UAE's cultural heritage.