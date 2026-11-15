Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Tyrrell Hatton winner of DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned England’s Tyrrell Hatton winner of the DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the Race to Dubai and the Rolex Series, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Hatton claimed his sixth Rolex Series title with a five-shot victory on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Rory McIlroy finished second to secure his eighth Race to Dubai title, equalling Colin Montgomerie’s record.

The ceremony was attended by Essa Kazim, Group Executive Chairman of DP World; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour; Mustafa Al Hashmi, Board Member of the Emirates Golf Federation; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World; Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, Chief Executive and Managing Director, DP World GCC; Eric Nicoli, Chairman of the European Tour group; and Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chairman of Seddiqi Holding.

While Hatton pulled clear of the field, the season-long contest remained unresolved until the closing stages. McIlroy needed outright second place to finish ahead of Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra in the Race to Dubai standings.

The Northern Irishman delivered, producing a bogey-free 67 to finish two strokes ahead of Chacarra, who shared third place with Oliver Lindell. It was McIlroy’s fifth consecutive season crown and his second successive runner-up finish at the championship.

Hatton closed with a six-under-par 66, featuring seven birdies and one bogey, to claim his ninth DP World Tour victory.

Hatton began the final round with a one-shot advantage over Victor Perez and recovered from a wayward opening tee shot to save par. Birdies at the second and third extended his lead before a dropped shot at the fourth proved his only bogey of the day.

His precise iron play helped him recover with a birdie at the seventh, although Mikael Lindberg briefly shared the lead. Hatton reached the turn in 34 before pulling clear of the field.

He then took control with further birdies at the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th.

At the par-five 18th, Hatton’s approach finished short of the putting surface. He chipped on and two-putted to complete the victory.

Hatton became the fourth English winner of the championship, joining Lee Westwood, who won in 2009, Matt Fitzpatrick, who claimed the title in 2016, 2020 and 2025, and Danny Willett, who won in 2018.

Chacarra missed out on the season title but headed the group of 10 players earning dual membership with the PGA Tour. The remaining cards went to Patrick Reed, Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Daniel Hillier, Jacob Skov Olesen, Bernd Wiesberger, Andy Sullivan, Lindell and Joe Dean.