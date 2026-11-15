Bilostenniy claims PFL Heavyweight World Championship with unanimous decision over Nemkov

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia's Sergei Bilostenniy won the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Heavyweight World Championship after defeating compatriot and defending champion Vadim Nemkov by unanimous decision in the main event of PFL Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday.

Held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the event marked the PFL's fourth appearance in Dubai and featured 13 mixed martial arts bouts, comprising five main-card and eight preliminary contests.

Third-ranked heavyweight Bilostenniy prevailed over five rounds, with judges scoring the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47. The victory improved his record to 16 wins and four losses, while Nemkov's record stood at 20 wins and three losses.

Bilostenniy expressed delight at winning the title, attributing his success to hard work and determination. He also praised his opponent and team, noting that they had previously trained together.

In the welterweight co-main event, Belgium's Patrick Habirora extended his unbeaten record to 10 victories by defeating Egypt's Omar El Dafrawy by technical submission, strengthening his prospects of challenging for the world title.

Elsewhere on the main card, Russia's Oleg Popov defeated Iran's Pouya Rahmani by unanimous decision, while Japan's Joji Goto made a winning PFL debut against former Bellator champion Sergio Pettis of the United States, also by unanimous decision.

Britain's Lewis McGrillen defeated Nawras Abzakh by technical knockout at the end of the opening round.

In the preliminary bouts, Britain's Connor Hughes knocked out Shem Rock, while Saygid Izagakhmaev submitted David Martinez. Akhmed Magomedov defeated Alexei Pergande by unanimous decision, and Adam Borics submitted Khasan Magomedsharipov.

Denis Goltsov defeated Maxwell Djantou Nana by technical knockout, as did Ernesto Rodriguez against Rhys McKee. Khabib Nabiev remained unbeaten after stopping Styve Ngono by technical knockout, extending his record to 13 victories.

In the women's strawweight division, Aleksandra Savicheva defeated Jacinta Austin by unanimous decision.