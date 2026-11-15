UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile Iranian attack on Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attack by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain with drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.