UAE heritage sports strengthen global presence through strategic development

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has strengthened its international standing in preserving and developing heritage sports through a strategy combining the protection of national traditions with modern infrastructure, international events and initiatives promoting cultural exchange and national identity.

The country's heritage sports combine tradition with modern practices, supported by advanced facilities, specialised venues and organisational expertise. They also play a prominent role in community programmes and national events, fostering cultural exchange in a society comprising more than 200 nationalities.

The UAE showcased its cultural heritage during Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, where accompanying traditional sporting and cultural activities attracted international participants across several cities, contributing to the event's success and introducing visitors to Emirati traditions.

The UAE Falcons Federation continues to promote falconry through sporting and cultural events, interactive activities and educational programmes, while encouraging younger generations to preserve the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Emirates Camel Racing Federation supports camel racing locally and internationally by organising competitions and assisting owners, while the UAE Marine Sports Federation promotes the country's maritime heritage through traditional races and events.

The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation also develops national talent through training and competitions, helping Emirati riders achieve success in sporting events.

The Al Tabaa Game Committee has incorporated artificial intelligence, Meta Quest headsets and digital technologies to facilitate participation in the traditional sport. Its activities extend from Umm Ghafa in Al Ain to competitions across the country and training programmes in schools.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation and the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, said the leadership's support had helped develop heritage sports and expand their presence locally and internationally.

He highlighted the federation's efforts to encourage younger generations to practise falconry and preserve Sheikh Zayed's legacy.

Dr. Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi, Vice President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, said the country's investment in modern facilities and sporting infrastructure had increased participation in heritage sports and supported their sustainability.

She added that the UAE continued to develop and upgrade sporting facilities to international standards, ensuring that traditional sports remained accessible to future generations.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Baloushi, Executive Director of Fujairah International Marine Club, said growing interest in heritage sports reflected their cultural importance and role in preserving the country's traditions.

He added that sustained investment in facilities, competitions and community participation had strengthened their appeal among younger generations and reinforced their place in the UAE's cultural identity.