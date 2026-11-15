Dubai Basketball extend unbeaten ABA League run with win over Spartak

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball maintained their unbeaten record in the 2026-2027 AdmiralBet ABA League with a 93-75 victory over Serbia's Spartak Office Shoes at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

The eighth-round win kept Dubai top of Group B with 14 points from seven victories, while Spartak remained third with 11 points from four wins and three defeats.

Jaron Blossomgame led Dubai with 13 points, followed by Elie Okobo and Filip Petrušev with 12 each, Dwayne Bacon with 11, and Mfiondu Kabengele and Nemanja Dangubić with 10 apiece.

Head coach Xavi Pascual praised his team's defensive performance and response to their EuroLeague defeat against Olympiacos, stressing the importance of correcting mistakes and maintaining consistency.