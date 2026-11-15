Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre names winners of 5th Kanz Al Jeel Award

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has honoured the winners of the fifth Kanz Al Jeel Award. The award celebrates Nabati poetry, promotes research into folk poetry and traditions, and recognises creative works that preserve and reinterpret the heritage and values associated with this literary form.

The winning works reflect the cultural and social values found in the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, while demonstrating the continued relevance of Nabati poetry across different creative disciplines.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, congratulated the winners on their contributions to Nabati poetry and folk heritage. He also commended the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Higher Committee of the Kanz Al Jeel Award for their work in maintaining the award’s integrity, credibility, and standing.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said, "The Kanz Al Jeel Award reflects our commitment to preserving the poetic and intellectual legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while ensuring it continues to inspire new generations. By encouraging creative expression, research and fresh approaches to this heritage, the award helps keep Nabati poetry relevant and creates opportunities for its values and ideas to reach wider audiences. We are proud to see Abu Dhabi provide a platform that recognises this important literary tradition and supports those carrying it forward.”

In the Poetry Matching category, Ali Al Khawar from the UAE won for his poem written in response to the late Sheikh Zayed’s poem Ya Dhi'dhaa Al-Hibaayib. His work was recognised for its authenticity and sincerity, capturing the spirit of the original poem while retaining a distinct poetic voice through its expressive language, rhythm and emotional depth.

In the Arts category, Emirati artist Muneera Naji won for her artwork Reem Al Azayib. The work was recognised for its use of layered colour and visual composition, as well as its incorporation of Arabic calligraphy, particularly ancient Kufic script. Through its concept, composition and colour layers, Naji created an interpretation that reflects the meaning of the poem.

In the Studies and Research category, researcher Surour Khalifa Al Kaabi from the UAE won for his book A Glossary of Classical Words in the Colloquial Speech of the Emirati People, published by Nabati Publishing in 2026. Spanning 1,228 pages, the book documents words used in the Emirati dialect, traces their origins and supports its entries with references to poetry, proverbs, and traditional sayings. The entries are arranged alphabetically, creating an extensive reference work on the development and use of the dialect.

In the Poetic Publications category, Omani poet Hassan Al Hosani won for his poetry collection Sabbar, published by Dar Nather in 2026. The collection was recognised for its linguistic maturity, imagery, depth of meaning, and range of themes and styles. Drawing on folk heritage, identity, memory, and place from a contemporary perspective, it demonstrates how Nabati poetry can retain its distinctive character while evolving in its structure and expression.

The award also named Emirati poet Mohammed Saeed Al Raqraqi Al Mazrouei as its Creative Personality, in recognition of his notable contributions to poetry and his role in documenting the traditions, values and social history of Bedouin life. Born in 1935 in Al Dhafra Region, he accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on several falconry trips and is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the Emirati poetic scene.

Al Raqraqi’s poetry is characterised by its diversity and individuality, combining poetry with folk art. His mastery of the rababa has contributed to the preservation of an art form closely associated with Nabati poetry. He has also made significant contributions to cultural documentation, recording aspects of Emirati heritage and maintaining an influential presence in the community.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, noted that the international participation in this year’s edition reflects the award’s growing standing and its position as a leading platform dedicated to Nabati poetry and folk heritage.

Dr Ali bin Tamim said, “Since its launch, the Kanz Al Jeel Award has strengthened the presence of Nabati and folk poetry, highlighting its contribution to cultural identity and inspiring writers, artists and researchers to engage with this rich literary tradition. The work recognised this year demonstrates how these forms of expression can preserve cultural values while continuing to develop and connect with contemporary audiences. This is the nature of every authentic art form.”

Dr Aisha Al Shamsi, Chair of the award’s Higher Committee, said: “The works recognised in this year’s edition demonstrate the many ways Nabati poetry and folk heritage can inspire creative expression and research today. By approaching this legacy through contemporary perspectives, the winners are contributing to the wider Arab cultural landscape while helping ensure that these traditions remain relevant to younger generations. Their work reflects the importance of preserving our cultural roots while giving new voices the space to interpret and build on them.”

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony at the historic Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. The ceremony coincides with the 17th Al Ain Book Festival, which runs until 23 November.

Each category winner will receive a gold medallion and a certificate of appreciation, alongside a cash prize of AED200,000. The recipient of the Creative Personality title will receive AED500,000.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award is one of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s key initiatives supporting Nabati poetry and folk heritage. Through its recognition of poets, artists and researchers, it promotes the preservation, study and contemporary interpretation of this literary tradition, helping ensure its continued contribution to Arabic language and culture.