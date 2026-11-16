Korea's ICT exports record highest-ever growth in October

SEOUL, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose at the sharpest pace on record from a year earlier in October, data showed Sunday, driven by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$70.35 billion in October, more than tripling from $23.29 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The figure also marked the second-highest monthly total on record, just below the $75.1 billion posted in September, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The report also showed ICT exports accounted for 61 percent of the country's total outbound shipments of $115.28 billion in October, with the proportion remaining above 60 percent for three consecutive months.

Exports of semiconductors shot up 259.4 percent on-year in October to $56.47 billion, driven by strong global demand for premium memory products and persistently high memory prices.

Outbound shipments of computers and accessories also reached $5.99 billion in October, growing more than fivefold from a year earlier, led by high-capacity solid-state drives (SSDs) for servers.

Exports of mobile phones rose 6.5 percent to $1.71 billion on the back of strong sales of premium models.