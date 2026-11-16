Three international agreements support UAE energy, industrial business expansion

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mannesmann Energy has signed three strategic agreements with JINGBO from China, SIMGETEK from Türkiye and Modutec from the United Kingdom. Together, they will expand Mannesmann Energy’s portfolio of specialised products and services across the oil, gas, energy and industrial sectors and offshore and onshore facilities.

The partnerships include two exclusive UAE agency agreements with JINGBO and SIMGETEK, alongside a collaboration with Modutec to provide specialised engineering services for offshore and onshore facilities.

Under the first agreement, Mannesmann Energy was appointed the exclusive UAE agent for JINGBO, a Chinese manufacturer established in 1986. The company manufactures high-pressure hoses, including blowout preventer (BOP), Rotary/Vibrator/Cementing hoses, choke and kill hoses used for well control during drilling operations.

Mannesmann Energy will oversee the marketing and supply of JINGBO’s products in the UAE, develop local commercial relationships and pursue new business opportunities. The agreement was signed on behalf of JINGBO by Fei Dongmei, Vice President.

The second agreement appoints Mannesmann Energy as the exclusive UAE agent for SIMGETEK, a Turkish industrial engineering and manufacturing company established in 1988. SIMGETEK specialises in heavy industrial equipment, including pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks and process piping, serving the oil, gas and energy sectors.

The partnership will strengthen Mannesmann Energy’s ability to provide specialised industrial equipment and engineering solutions to its clients in the UAE. The agreement was signed on behalf of SIMGETEK by Sahin Aybek, Chairman of the Board.

Mannesmann Energy also established a strategic partnership with Modutec, a UK-based international engineering services provider established in 2002, specialising in marine and offshore infrastructure.

The collaboration covers the promotion, marketing, tendering, procurement and supply of specialised solutions for offshore and onshore facilities, including project management, architectural outfitting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, electrical, instrumentation and piping works, as well as living quarters and equipment rooms. Christopher Andrew, Operations Director, signed on behalf of Modutec.

Eng. Anas Aljuaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Mannesmann Energy, said the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and competitive business environment create a strong foundation for partnerships between international companies and Emirati businesses, which play an important role in connecting global expertise with local market opportunities.

He added that the agreements form part of Mannesmann Energy’s strategy to expand its business. By combining its partners’ specialised technologies and engineering expertise with its local capabilities, the company aims to expand the solutions available to its clients, create new business opportunities and contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s energy and industrial sectors.