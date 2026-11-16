Hub71, partners launch ‘Global Scaling Up Programme’

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem and Unicorn Factory Lisboa, together with Q-Branch and Instituto Caldeira, have announced the launch of the Global Scaling Up Programme, a six-month international growth programme supporting high-growth technology companies expanding across Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Latin America.

Combining strategic advisory, executive development and practical market-entry activities, the programme will equip participating startups with the knowledge and relationships needed to navigate new markets and pursue commercial opportunities internationally.

The programme builds on the partnership established between Hub71 and Unicorn Factory Lisboa in 2025. It brings together the two organisations as Global Partners, alongside Q-Branch in the US and Instituto Caldeira in Brazil as Ecosystem Partners.

Hub71 and Unicorn Factory Lisboa will lead the principal in-person activities in Abu Dhabi and Lisbon, while Q-Branch and Instituto Caldeira will provide market-specific support in Austin and Porto Alegre.

Launched at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, the inaugural programme will support up to 12 startups, with five places allocated to startups from Hub71’s ecosystem.

The programme is designed for high-growth companies preparing to expand internationally, with a focus on strengthening their leadership capabilities and understanding of new markets.

Basma AlBadi AlDhaheri, Head of Growth and Value Creation at Hub71, said, “Building an enduring technology business requires the ability to navigate new markets and adapt to their commercial realities. The Global Scaling Up Programme brings together the expertise and networks of four innovation ecosystems to help startups pursue international growth with greater confidence, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s connections with the global technology community.”

Gil Azevedo, Executive Director of Unicorn Factory Lisboa, said, “Most high-potential startups don’t fail at building a product or launching in their home market. They fail when they try to expand abroad. Global Scaling Up gives founders the practical know-how to get it right, and puts them on the ground in four key markets, with partners who know each one from the inside.”

The programme will run from January to June 2027, beginning in Lisbon with an in-person component focused on leadership development and international expansion. Participants will subsequently receive strategic advisory and market-specific guidance to support their growth across different markets.

Q-Branch and Instituto Caldeira will provide virtual soft-landing activities focused on the United States and Brazil, covering local market requirements and business development opportunities.

Participating startups will also have the option to attend in-person immersion experiences in Austin and Porto Alegre, aligned with South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2027 and South Summit Brazil in April 2027.

The programme’s in-person activities will conclude in Abu Dhabi in May 2027, where Hub71 will host an in-person investment readiness and fundraising bootcamp alongside soft-landing activities focused on market-entry.

Startups will gain exposure to Abu Dhabi’s investment and business ecosystem, with opportunities to connect with investors and industry partners.

Final online advisory sessions and programme assessments will continue through June 2027.

The announcement builds on Hub71’s wider cross-border network, supporting top performing startups pursuing international growth while connecting global technology companies with opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

By strengthening ties with international innovation ecosystems, Hub71 is expanding Abu Dhabi’s global reach and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for technology companies looking to establish and scale their businesses.