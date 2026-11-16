RAKEZ partners with AXD Space to offer customers networking access in Dubai

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AXD Space, a Dubai-based coworking and entrepreneurial membership club, to give eligible RAKEZ customers additional opportunities to meet their clients, build business connections and access professional facilities in Dubai.

The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi and AXD Space Managing Director Ayman Al Awadhi.

Under the partnership, eligible RAKEZ clients will have complimentary access to AXD Space in Al Quoz, Dubai, for business meetings, client catch-ups and networking. Eligible AXD Space members also get access to RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre, giving them ready coworking access in Ras Al Khaimah, along with RAKEZ licensing and selected support and lifestyle services.

Located within the Q East by Alphabeta development in Al Quoz, AXD Space offers an entrepreneurs’ club experience that brings together coworking facilities, private offices, meeting spaces and networking opportunities.

The development also features restaurants, cafés, fitness facilities, retail outlets and leisure spaces, creating an environment where business and lifestyle come together.

The collaboration also includes access to joint networking events, business development workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions, including programmes such as the RAKEZ Growth Series, which equips entrepreneurs and business owners with practical insights and expert guidance to start up and grow.

Commenting on the partnership, Ayman Al Awadhi said, “Our collaboration with RAKEZ brings together two complementary business communities and creates new possibilities for entrepreneurs and companies operating across the UAE. By extending access to our coworking facilities and business ecosystem in Dubai, we aim to offer RAKEZ clients a professional and flexible environment where they can connect, collaborate and pursue new opportunities. We also look forward to introducing our members to the business opportunities and support available in Ras Al Khaimah.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad stated, “Businesses today value strong connections and convenient places to meet. Through our partnership with AXD Space, we are providing our clients with an additional venue in Dubai to hold business meetings, connect with clients and expand their professional networks. We look forward to creating more opportunities for our business communities to connect.”

This partnership forms part of RAKEZ’s continued efforts to enhance the value it offers its growing business community through strategic collaborations. By expanding access to workspaces, professional networks and business support beyond Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ continues to provide practical solutions that help entrepreneurs and established companies operate efficiently and pursue growth opportunities across the UAE.